A former Minister of Health, Prof A.B.C. Nwosu, has vowed that he will quit politics if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fails to win the governorship election of Anambra state in 2021.

Nwosu, a board of trustees’ member of the PDP stated this during a South-East stakeholders’ meeting held in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

The theme of the meeting was: “Putting Anambra state into political track of the South-East states.”

According to Nwosu during the meeting, the PDP has been denying itself the opportunity of taking over the state because of selfish interests, greed and internal bickering.

“Oseloka Obaze did not become governor of Anambra state in 2017 because of the betrayal from party members. If PDP does not win Anambra state in 2021, I will leave politics and PDP. And that will mean PDP will never come to power in Anambra state again,” he stated.

He urged party members in the state to be united and work towards winning the 2021 governorship election in the state.

State Chairman of the party, Ndubuisi Nwobu said the party would not do any form of merchandising in its primary and urged those interested in contesting the governorship election to seek the support of the people, instead of hoping that they can induce the party to hand them the ticket on a platter of gold.

“Our zonal chairman, may I tell you that Anambra state PDP is very easy people to govern. I found this out since I became the state chairman of the party.

“All you need to cage an Anambra man is to keep telling him the truth. As elections approach, I want to say that there will not be any form of merchandising during this election. The primary election of the party will be very transparent.

“If you tell Anambra state people the truth, they are very easy to handle. Do not listen to people who will come with money because they need the ticket. What an Anambra man does not like is asking him; what can you do?”