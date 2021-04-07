Ex-Minister Prof Jerry Gana rejoins PDP — Daily Times Nigeria

Professor Jerry Gana, a former Minister of Information and member of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Board of Trustees, has rejoined the party.

In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, he quit the party he helped to found in order to pursue his presidential ambitions in the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Professor Gana revealed his decision to rejoin the PDP at a meeting in Bida attended by key PDP representatives.

Shem Zagbayi, the former Niger State Deputy Governor, Umar Maali, the former Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, and Tanko Beji, the former State Party Chairman, were all present at the ceremony to welcome the former Minister back to the party.

Those who spoke at the event expressed optimism that with the former Minister rejoining the party, he would make a significant contribution to the PDP’s progress at all levels.