Okerafor Athanatius, Jalingo

Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan has pledged to support Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku succeed in his second tenure as governor.

Sen. Alhassan, also known as ‘mama Taraba’ contested the governorship seat of the state under the platform of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the 2019 general elections.

She made her position known during a solidarity visit to the governor at the executive chambers of Government House, Jalingo.

Alhassan, who was accompanied by a mammoth crowd of UDP stalwarts in the state, said she visited the governor to seek ways of contributing her quota towards moving the state forward.

She said that all candidates in the last governorship and other elections contested to better the lives of the people of the state, disclosing that Ishaku’s victory and emergence is the handiwork of God.

While explaining that her visit does not mean that she has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhassan however, advised other losers to team up with Ishaku to move the state forward.

“I want to use this medium to wish you a successful tenure and also express my readiness to contribute my ideas whenever the need arises.

My doors are open, I have come to you to publicly congratulate you on your victory in the last governorship election which I also participated,” said Alhassan.

She added that leadership was ordained by God, pointing out that all who contested cannot be governors at the same time.

Responding, Governor Darius Ishaku thanked Sen. Alhassan for the visit, adding that her visit has doused the political tension in the state resulting from the last elections.

The governor stated that the former minister’s visit was a demonstration of peace that the state was longing for, noting that “your visit is a demonstration of politics without bitterness and this will go a long way in sustaining our peaceful coexistence and our zeal of building a Taraba of our dreams.”