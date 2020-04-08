Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise was rushed to the hospital together with his daughter after being involved in a car accident in his native Norway.

More and Romsdal Police, Dagbladet reported that a vehicle was lying on its side in the road just before morning hours of Wednesday. The defender’s agent Erland Bakke confirmed to Dagbladet that Riise and his daughter Ariana, who were involved in the crash.



“He drove his daughter Ariana home to Alesund. Just before arrival, there was an obstacle in the roadway that caused John Arne Riise to quickly turn left and collide with the car guard,” Bakke confirmed.

The pair was taken to hospital shortly after the accident and remained there until Wednesday morning. They were discharged later and allowed to return home.

“Report of a traffic accident on the access road. One car involved, located on the side in the middle of the roadway. Two people in the car, both are out and conscious. Unknown extent of the damage. Emergencies on the road,” a statement from the police read.

“No major injuries, car not drivable. Examined by health professionals. Both involved drove the hospital for a check. The road cleared and opened for normal traffic. The police make a case and question the involved witnesses.”

Riise made nearly 350 appearances for the Reds.