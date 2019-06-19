Ex-LG chairman in Ekiti to spend 6 months in prison

By Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti

An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court has sentenced a former Chairman of Ado Local Government, Taye Fasuba, to six months imprisonment over unlawful entry into a land and malicious damage to a property.

Chief Magistrate Omolola Akosile, in a judgment found Fasuba guilty as charged in two of the three-count charge before the court and sentenced him to six months imprisonment with an option of N20, 000 fine on each of the two counts.

Police prosecutor, Monica Ikebuilo, had told the court that Fasuba, who is the former special assistant to former Governor Ayodele Fayose on union matters, committed the offence on January 14, 2018 at Moferere area, Ado Ekiti, in the Ado Ekiti Magisterial District.

Ikebuilo had said Fasuba, on the said date unlawfully entered into the land belonging to one Catherine Ashowo and thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 81 of Criminal Code of Ekiti state 2012.

The prosecutor also said he maliciously damaged the fence of the property on the said plot of land valued at N350, 000 and thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 451 of the Criminal Code of Ekiti state 2012.

Fasuba was also charged with the offence of conducting himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace in a public place and thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 249 (d) of Criminal Code of Ekiti state.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the judgment, Akosile held that the defendant had “run contrary to the principle of law by entering into the land in possession of the complainant and pulling down her fence.”

The chief magistrate declared: “On count one, the defendant is found guilty as charged, he is hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N20, 000 fine. On count two, the defendant is found guilty as charged, he is hereby sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N20, 000 fine” and was discharged and acquitted on the third count.

The prison term is to run concurrently while the fine is cumulative, the chief magistrate said.