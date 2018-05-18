Ex-gov Idris lauds work on 1,800 capacity Ultra-modern mosque

Former governor of Kogi State, and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, has expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work being carried out in the on-going ultra-modern Central Mosque in Anyigba town Kogi state.

Idris made this known Thursday, during an inspection of the project which is his initiative and is being singlehandedly sponsored by him.

Located on a 1.3 hectare of land in the heart of the town, the facility when completed will contain 1,800 seater capacity auditorium, offices, 50 male and female toilets and a school.

Giving an insight into why he embarked on the project, Idris explained that the Mosque is a dream come true, as he had long desired to provide a befitting worship Centre for his people.

He noted further that the project was an aspect of community service and his own modest way of impacting on the spiritual growth of the people.

“God has been good to me all through my life. I know I cannot pay him for his superlative mercies on me. I am grateful for what God has done for me. I feel there is no better way of thanking him than to provide a place where others can come and worship him.”

Idris commended the contractor handling the project for doing a good job and not minding the cost, “For me I enjoy spending that money for God. No matter the amount, whatever I might have spent on it cannot be equated with what God has done for me. This is just like a tip compared to the benevolence of God in my life.”

The former governor who has successfully executed similar initiatives in Idah, Ejule and Abejukolo all in Kogi East, called on other privileged individuals to imbibe the virtue of giving back to God and the society, irrespective of their religion.

Head of the Cc Contractor (the company handling the project) Alhaji Shehu Ahmed promised to complete and deliver it on schedule.