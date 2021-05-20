Ex-French President Sarkozy On Trial Over Campaign Financing

Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, went on trial on Thursday over allegations of illegal funding for his failed 2012 re-election bid, just weeks after the rightwing heavyweight was convicted in a landmark corruption case.



Sarkozy, 66, became France’s first postwar president to be sentenced to prison in March when judges handed him a three-year sentence for corruption and influence peddling, but he is unlikely to serve any time behind bars due to sentencing guidelines.



He and 13 others are accused of setting up or benefiting from a phony billing scheme to cover millions of euros in excess campaign expenses to fend off his Socialist opponent Francois Hollande in Thursday’s proceedings.

Prosecutors say accountants had warned Sarkozy that the campaign was set to blow past the 22.5 million euro ($26.7 million) spending cap, but that he insisted on holding more events.

Eventually the campaign spent nearly 43 million euros, though Sarkozy says he was unaware of the scheme. Unlike some of the defendants he is not charged with fraud, but with the lesser offence of illegal campaign financing.

If convicted, he risks up to a year in prison and a fine of 3,750 euros.

Sarkozy did not appear in court when the trial opened, but he has been ordered to appear for questioning the week of June 14.

The trial was originally set for March but was postponed after a lawyer for a key witness was hospitalised with Covid-19. It is now set to run until June 22.