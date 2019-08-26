By Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti

A former Secretary to the Ekiti state Government (SSG), Adeola Alofe, is dead.

Alofe, according to a family source, died on Sunday at the age of 86.

The former secretary to the state government, who hails from Ayetoro-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state, reportedly died during a brief illness.

Alofe was appointed SSG by former Governor Ayodele Fayose in 2003, a position he held till 2005 when he was replaced with Chief Bade Gboyega, who is also late.

He was a member of the House of Representatives between 1991 and 1993 in the old Ondo state, under the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The deceased, who was also appointed by Gov. Kayode Fayemi as senior special assistant on religious matters in 2010, was at a time, a staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before defecting to the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Before his death, Alofe has not featured in the political scene since Fayemi’s second term victory as governor of the state in 2018.

While funeral arrangements are yet to be announced by the family, no official reaction has also been made by the state government as at the time of filing this report.