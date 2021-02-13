Ex Daily Times News Editor loses mother — Daily Times Nigeria

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Former Daily Times News Editor, Mr. Kelechi Ogbamgba, has lost his mother Mrs. Comfort Ogbamgba, at the age of 80 years.

During a Service of Songs held recently in Jos, the officiating Minister, Prophet Isa El-Buba of the Evangelical Outreach Ministries International, admonished Christians to remain confident in Christ as Jesus is the only gate-way to eternity.

Quoting from the scriptures, Luke 16:19-31, El-Buba gave the account of Lazarus and the Rich Man, stating that the rich man was not remembered by his riches while on earth, but his works which did not qualify him to gain eternal life in Christ.

He stressed that Christ should be the center of our existence which is the only passport to heaven.

“Life is transient, we can only be remembered by our good works, we must live in Christ. He is the confidence of eternity. We must live today like our last. We don’t know the last minute”, El-Buba said.

Earlier in her welcome address, Mrs. Obiageli Emenike, first daughter to late Mrs. Ogbamgba, said Mama had a fierce battle particularly at the end of her life, adding that she bore it all with adroit determination and absolute faith in God, more so as she did not want to be seen as being a burden to her children.

“Even in old age she fought like a soldier and finally bowed to death at a time she was already showing signs of total recovery: we, therefore, have no doubt in our minds that she left, not because of the sickness, but she merely left when her maker felt it was time for her to come home”, Emenike said.

In his remarks, the immediate past Chaplain, Plateau State Government House, Mr. Chidiebere Ogbamgba, laud Prophet El-Buba for the fatherly role played in the family of the Ogbamgba’s, adding that having confidence in Christ will fill the vacuum left by his late mother.

Our correspondent reports that testimonies of friends and relatives of late Mrs. Ogbamgba were filled with her service, love, and dedication to the work of Christ.

Mrs. Ogbamgba died on the 23rd of December 2020 and will be buried in April 2021, on a yet to be announced date, our correspondent reports.