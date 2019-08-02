An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 27-year-old ex-convict, Hammed Adewale and his accomplice, Oluwaseyi Emmanuel, 30, to 10 years imprisonment for theft.

The magistrate, Muhibah Olatunji, summarily tried and convicted the defendants after they pleaded guilty to the four-count charge of conspiracy, break-in and entry and stealing.

Olatunji sentenced each of the convicts to five years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Corporal Olawale Odusina, had told the court that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit the offences on July 18, 2019.

He told the court that the two at about 02:00 am, at Onireke Street, Ile-Ife, broke into the shop of the complaint, Afolabi Jamiu and stole an amplifier, a stabilizer, one torchlight, a bottle of red wine and 10 bottles hot drinks among others.

The prosecutor, who put the cost of the stolen items at N32, 000 said the offences contravenes the provisions of Sections 383, 390(9), 411, 412 and 516 of the Criminal Code of Osun state 2002.