Alex Badeh, former chief of defence staff, has been shot to death. Ibikunle Daramola, spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, who announced this in a statement, said that Badeh died from gunshot wounds sustained in an attack while returning from his farm. He said the sad incident happened along Abuja-Keffi road.
He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Sabundu Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.
“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest”.
Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja
Ex-chief of defence staff, Alex Badeh ambushed, killed
More from HeadlinesMore posts in Headlines »
- Breaking: Man Utd confirms Solskjaer as interim manager
- Expectations as Buhari lays 2019 Budget today
- Unlawful invasion: Court awards N5m damages against ex-AIG Dagala, Sen. Obiorah, IGP over illegal detention of Daily Times staffUnlawful invasion: Court awards N5m damages against ex-AIG Dagala, Sen. Obiorah, IGP over illegal detention of Daily Times staff
- Buhari accuses NASS of inflating Promissory Note request with N890.5m
More from NewsMore posts in News »
- Yuletide: Gov Jibrilla orders payment of LGAs staff before Christmas
- Gov Ishaku receives award from YEDC
- Viable economic opportunities in developing countries will ease global migration crisis – Gov ObasekiViable economic opportunities in developing countries will ease global migration crisis – Gov Obaseki
- ActionAid Nigeria approves $2.5m for community engagements in Kogi, Nasarawa
Be First to Comment