Ex-chief of defence staff, Alex Badeh ambushed, killed

Alex Badeh, former chief of defence staff, has been shot to death. Ibikunle Daramola, spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, who announced this in a statement, said that Badeh died from gunshot wounds sustained in an attack while returning from his farm. He said the sad incident happened along Abuja-Keffi road.He said: “It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Sabundu Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road. “On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest”.