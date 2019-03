Ex-Big Brother Naija housemates, Alex and Ceec ‘Kiss and Make-up

All is supposedly now well between ex-BBNaija housemates, Alex and Ceec after the bitter revelation of their sexcapade last weekend.

Ceec went to a crying Alex to apologise and talk things over and shortly afterwards, Alex came back on set, went straight to Ceec and both ladies ‘hugged it out’.