Ex Big Brother housemate, Tobi Bakre is to become a part of the comedy series, Jenifa’s Dairy.

The Producer of Jenifa’s Dairy, Funke Akindele, made this known on her verified Instagram Handle, where she posted a picture of Tobi and her in a gym, with a caption, “Say hello to George!!! #jenifasdiary cc: @tobibakre.”



Meanwhile, Tobi Bakre who has reacted said, “This one is loud gan!!!!”

Tobi Bakre was part of the 2018 Big brother Double Wahala competition, where he came third place.