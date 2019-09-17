Ex Big Brother housemate, Tobi Bakre is to become a part of the comedy series, Jenifa’s Dairy.
The Producer of Jenifa’s Dairy, Funke Akindele, made this known on her verified Instagram Handle, where she posted a picture of Tobi and her in a gym, with a caption, “Say hello to George!!! #jenifasdiary cc: @tobibakre.”
Meanwhile, Tobi Bakre who has reacted said, “This one is loud gan!!!!”
Tobi Bakre was part of the 2018 Big brother Double Wahala competition, where he came third place.
Discussion about this post