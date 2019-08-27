Big Brother Naija housemate, Jackye who got evicted on Sunday has finally re-united with her much talked about boyfriend, Lami.

While she was in the house, her boyfriend, Lami also made headlines a couple of times defending her on several occasions on social media.

Jackye shared the photo with the caption,

‘Just look at the way he was blushing, he couldn’t contain his joy when he saw me. The joy my heart feels can’t be over emphasized. Happy birthday to my love, thank you for all the support and words are not enough to describe how much I value you. I wish you all the greatness the world has to offer. Love ya loads. Please guys help me go wish him a very happy birthday, Lami’.

