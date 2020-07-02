The former African Player of the Year has said farewell to the Paraguayan club after parting ways mutually owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emmanuel Adebayor has penned a profound goodbye to Olimpia after agreeing with the club to terminate his contract.

The 2008 CAF Footballer of the Year joined Olimpia in February but managed only four appearances, including one in which he was sent off, before the season was suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he parted ways with the club just five months into his contract amid health fears inspired by the coronavirus pandemic.

See his post below, SEA, due to the pandemic; the Club and I had to make some tough decisions.

We have come to a mutual agreement to terminate our contractual relationship.

I would like thank President Marco Trovato, the Board of Directors, coach Garnero, the coaching staff, the players, the fans, and the general public for the incredible welcome and the good times spent together.

I will certainly hold on to my Yerba Mate and think of you people. I wish you all the best and pray the club and the city continues to prosper. Love you all.