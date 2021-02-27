Every doubting man should consider a DNA- Nollywood actress, Makita Onwodi

By Mutiat Alli

Makita Onwodi is an Edo state born professional actor who has been in the industry for over a decade, building her career despite the hurdles.

In this interview with MUTIAT ALLI, the pretty movie star shares her journey to stardom, sexual harassment in the industry, and her position on the paternity fraud currently rocking marriages in Nigeria.

How long have you been acting, and what inspired you to join Nollywood?

I have been acting for over ten years now but professionally for eight years. My love for entertainment generally inspired me to act.

How did your man react to you joining the industry?

My man has always been supportive of my endeavors; as long what I am doing is legal; he will support me and help me meet my goals. I’d say he is cool with my choice of career.

How has the journey been so far?

The journey thus so far has been so interesting; however, not funny; considering our industry, you have to get the right connections to get roles! Even though some persons behind the camera will want to have carnal knowledge of you before projecting you or giving you a better role, but God is too faithful to fail me.

How did you overcome these sexual harassment?

The thing is that these harassments are still there till tomorrow, but you just have to stand your ground and resist it at all costs.

Which movie roles gave you a hard time interpreting?

Well, I don’t think there any yet; as a trained professional, I just interpret my script the best way I can.

Can you list the names of some movies you have done?

I have quite a number of movies, the likes of The Twins Sisters 2014, Senior Secondary Student 2017, My National Right 2016, The Three Idiots 2018, Regina My Husband 2019, Blue Sky 2019, BackFire 2020, The Girl Child 2020, Home And Abroad 2020, Missing Rib 2020, FURTIVE 2020, Too Old For This 2020, 21 Pregnant Dwarfs 2019, The End Of the Lord Dunga 2019, Enemy Of Christ 2016, 7 Days Before Christ 2013, Mapouka Babes 2013, Adaobi and Adaeze 2014, Twin Sisters 2014, The Two Spiders 2014, Sex Nurse 2015, Naked Wire 2013, Ancestral Obligation 2020 and lots more.

Which ones shot you into the limelight?

I will say Two Spiders brought me to the limelight in 2014.

How would you rate the year 2020?

The year 2020, despite the pandemic, was really a blessing to my career; I did a lot of movies and got nice pay for them. So I will say it was a great year.

So, what are your plans for 2021?

My projections are to do more movies, I mean good ones, get endorsement deals, produce my own movie, and lots more. I don’t want to spill more for now.

What are your New Year resolutions?

I just have one resolution, and that is to what’s right, no matter what it will cost me.

What are you looking forward to in 2021?

Like I said earlier, I am looking forward also to upgrade my experience in acting by planning to go to a film school in the UK.

What do you consider a bad habit you intend to drop this 2021?

Ha! One bad habit I am definitely going to drop is not posting my jobs on social media. I’m going to change that soon.

Liposuction is now a welcomed trend; is it something you might consider in the future?

No! Never! Can’t you see I am naturally endowed? My endowments are natural, please. I love myself so much that I won’t tamper with any part of my body because I am beautifully and wonderfully made.

What are your relationship goals?

I will only have time for those who have my time, no time wasting on unproductive relationships.

What are the changes to expect to see in Nollywood this 2021?

I expect to see Nollywood movies shoulder up with Hollywood. We are getting there already; it is a gradual process.

What’s your position on this trending DNA fraud that is rocking marriages presently?

My position is that every doubting man should go ahead and conduct a DNA if he can afford it but can still father such kids if it turns out not to be his.

Would you advise men to do DNA immediately after a child is born?

Yes, I would, so you don’t go about spending so much to raise a child only to find out much later that he or he is not yours.

How would you react if your hubby asks that the kids go for a DNA test?

I will be cool with his decision. I’ll only be worked up if I have some skeletons in my cupboard, you know.

What kind of man would you not date?

I’ll never have anything to do with a man that is excessively possessive and a man who is everywhere.

What’s your advice to young women out there who run after Sugar Daddies for quick money?

My advice to young ladies going after a man or sugar daddy for money is to take out time to develop themselves and make their own money. The time used in furnishing those relationships with older men could be used to improve themselves.

Do you believe in gender equality?

No! I don’t, the pattern of God is that man is superior to woman.