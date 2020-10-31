European Council assures Buhari on support for Okonjo-Iweala

By Rotimi Fadeyi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a video conference with Mr Charles Michel, President of the European Council, over the bid of former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

During the conversation, Michel reiterated Europe’s support for Okonjo-Iweala as the favoured candidate for the job Buhari is leading Nigeria’s campaign for Okonjo-Iweala to become the first black and female WTO DG.

The president thanked the European Council for its support for Nigeria’s candidate.

The United States had opposed the possible emergence of Okojo-Iweala as the WTO boss, a situation which had created a setback in her ambition, though she was the preferred candidate for the job.

The United States had expressed support for Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee who is also contesting the position with Nigerian born Okonjoiweala, who is also an American citizen.

While explaining the opposition to OkonjoIweala, the United States in a statement issued by the office of the US Trade Representatives stated that the WTO requires reform and must be led by someone with real hands-on experience in the field.

“The United States supports the selection of Yoo Myung-hee as the next WTO Director-General,” the US Trade Representatives led by Robert Lighthizer, said.

“Minister Yoo is a bona vide Trade expert who has distinguished herself during a 25-year career as a successful trade negotiator and trade policy maker.

She has all the skills becessary to be an effective leader of the organisation”.

However, OkonjoIweala, while reacting to the opposition, said a positive attitude would be maintained despite the hiccups.