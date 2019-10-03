Manchester United is set to clash with AZ Alkmaar, in UEFA Europa League on today (5:55pm).

The Red Devils missing a host of first team players and significant contributors. Midfielder Paul Pogba has now re-aggravated the foot injury that he suffered in late August, right before the first international break.

The Frenchman returned to the team last week, and saw action in the narrow win over Rochdale in the EFL Cup. However, the club issued the following statement on Pogba’s fitness today

“Following a specialist’s opinion, Paul Pogba requires a period of further rest and conservative treatment for the foot injury he sustained during the game against Southampton in August. Updates will follow in due course.”

United will also be without long term absentees Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial, who haven’t seen action since the draw with Southampton. Central defender Phil Jones and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also out, with clarity now emerging on the latter’s illness. Turns out it’s tonsillitis that’s sidelining AWB.

United took all three points from their first UEL group stage clash (FC Astana) and will look to do so again here. As the season has progressed, it’s looked more and more like United’s best shot at getting back into the Champions League lay with winning this tournament.