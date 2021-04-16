Europa League: Man Utd beats Granda to advance into Semis

Manchester United have eased into the Europa League semi-finals with a 2-0 victory on the night over Granada, completing a 4-0 aggregate win over the Spanish side.

The Red Devils were in control from the off as Edinson Cavani volleyed the home side in front in the sixth minute. Granada did have half-chances through Yangel Herrera, but he failed to hit the target with close-range headers.

An own goal from Jesus Vallejo rounded off the scoring, sending Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men into the last four of the competition.

United will play Roma in the semi-finals following the Italian outfit’s narrow triumph over Ajax.

United are next in action against Burnley at home in the Premier League on Sunday.

Granada have a week to prepare for their next LaLiga game against Eibar at home.