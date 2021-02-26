Europa League draw: Man Utd face AC Milan, Arsenal up against Olympiacos, Spurs tackle Dinamo Zagreb

AC Milan will face Manchester United in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Arsenal gets Olympiacos, and Tottenham will take on Dinamo Zagreb.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers must overcome Slavia Prague in order to prolong their continental adventure and Serie A giants Roma face a tough task against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Manchester United’s meeting with AC Milan is undoubtedly the standout fixture in the last-16 draw.

That contest will see Rossoneri striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reunited with his former club, with the evergreen Swede still going strong at 39 years of age.

He was part of the last Red Devils squad to land a trophy, under Jose Mourinho in 2017, but played no part in the Europa League final that year due to injury.

Milan will be hoping he can inspire them to similar success four years on, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to deliver major silverware in his reign at Old Trafford.

Europa League last-16 draw in full:



Ajax vs Young Boys

Dynamo Kyiv vs Villarreal

Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiacos vs Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham

Man Utd vs AC Milan

Slavia Prague vs Rangers

Granada vs Molde



The first legs of all ties at this stage will take place on March 11.