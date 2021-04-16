Europa League: Arsenal thrash Slavia Prague to progress into Semi-Final

The Gunners produced one of their best performances of the campaign to turn a potentially difficult night into a fine away victory.

With the tie evenly poised at 1-1, they scored three goals in the opening 24 minutes and had another ruled out by the video assistant referee – all-but ending the contest in the opening period.

It kept alive their hopes winning the competition – and with it their only realistic chance of European football next season.

“The boys were really at it from the start,” Arteta said. “We won in a convincing way, so credit to the players.”

Nicolas Pepe squeezed home at the near post to open the scoring in the 18th minute before Alexandre Lacazette converted a penalty three minutes later following a foul on Bukayo Saka.

Saka coolly swept in the third as Arsenal tore their Czech opponents apart once more.

Arteta’s side controlled the game expertly thereafter and Lacazette smashed his second low into the net in the latter stages.

The Gunners will face Villarreal – managed by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery – in the last four.

Manchester United meet Roma in the other semi-final after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side comfortably saw off Granada.