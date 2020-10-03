 Europa League: Arsenal fixtures and confirmed dates

3rd October 2020
by Esther Ogala
Europa League current highest-ranked side, Arsenal will begin their Europa League group stage campaign against Rapid Wien in Austria later this month after UEFA confirmed the fixtures for the first six rounds of the competition.

Gunners were drawn in Group B of this season’s Europa League, Daily Times gathered.

See dates;; 

Thursday, October 22

  • Rapid Vienna v Arsenal, Allianz Stadion 

Thursday, October 29

  • Arsenal v Dundalk, Emirates Stadium 

Thursday, November 5

  • Arsenal v Molde, Emirates Stadium 

Thursday, November 26

  • Molde v Arsenal, Aker Stadion 

Thursday, December 3

  • Arsenal v Rapid Vienna, Emirates Stadium 

Thursday, December 10

  • Dundalk v Arsenal, Oriel Park

