Europa League: Arsenal fixtures and confirmed dates

Europa League current highest-ranked side, Arsenal will begin their Europa League group stage campaign against Rapid Wien in Austria later this month after UEFA confirmed the fixtures for the first six rounds of the competition.
Gunners were drawn in Group B of this season’s Europa League, Daily Times gathered.
See dates;;
Thursday, October 22
- Rapid Vienna v Arsenal, Allianz Stadion
Thursday, October 29
- Arsenal v Dundalk, Emirates Stadium
Thursday, November 5
- Arsenal v Molde, Emirates Stadium
Thursday, November 26
- Molde v Arsenal, Aker Stadion
Thursday, December 3
- Arsenal v Rapid Vienna, Emirates Stadium
Thursday, December 10
- Dundalk v Arsenal, Oriel Park
