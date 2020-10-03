Europa League: Arsenal fixtures and confirmed dates

Europa League current highest-ranked side, Arsenal will begin their Europa League group stage campaign against Rapid Wien in Austria later this month after UEFA confirmed the fixtures for the first six rounds of the competition.

Gunners were drawn in Group B of this season’s Europa League, Daily Times gathered.

See dates;;

Thursday, October 22

Rapid Vienna v Arsenal, Allianz Stadion

Thursday, October 29

Arsenal v Dundalk, Emirates Stadium

Thursday, November 5

Arsenal v Molde, Emirates Stadium

Thursday, November 26

Molde v Arsenal, Aker Stadion

Thursday, December 3

Arsenal v Rapid Vienna, Emirates Stadium

Thursday, December 10