Head coach of England women’s team, Philip John Neville tells England to be “braver and tougher” as they begin their quest to win a home European Championship in 2021.

The Lionesses lost to the United States in the World Cup last four in July, their third successive semi-final defeat at a major tournament.

Hosts England do not need to qualify for Euro 2021 so face friendlies against Belgium and Norway.

Phil added that the English team need to push “to even greater levels” at the Den Dreef Stadium on thursday.