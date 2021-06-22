EURO 2020: Mount, Chilwell out of Czech game

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are out of England’s European Championship clash with the Czech Republic and will remain in isolation until next week.

England’s preparations for the final Group D match later on Tuesday, were thrown into chaos when it emerged the Chelsea pair had been in contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour.

Gilmour had tested positive for coronavirus and would remain in isolation.

Mount and Chilwell will now miss the pool decider at Wembley and could also miss England’s last-16 match.

The Football Association said in a statement: “We can confirm that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to June 28.

This decision has been taken in consultation with the Public Health of England.

“The pair were confirmed overnight as close contacts of Scotland’s Billy Gilmour after his positive test following last Friday’s match.

“Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private areas at England’s training base, St George’s Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight’s fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley.

“We will continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.”

The FA said the entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

“Further tests will be carried out as and when appropriate,” said the statement.