EURO 2020: Benzema back in France squad after six-year absence

Karim Benzema has been named in France’s 26-man squad for this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament, with the Real Madrid star earning a recall from Didier Deschamps to the national team for the first time in six years.

Benzema had been a key figure for France since making his debut in 2007, but the forward fell out of favour with the national team program due to his alleged involvement in the Mathieu Valbuena sex tape scandal.

However, he has now rejoined the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in the French squad as world champions Les Bleus seek to shine at the Euros this summer.

GOALKEEPERS: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Mike Maignan

DEFENDERS: Leo Dubois, Benjamin Pavard, Kurt Zouma,Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Clement Lenglet, Prisnel Kimpembe, Lucas Digne, Lucas Hernandez

MIDFIELDERS: N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Corentin Tolisso, Moussa Sissoko

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram, Kingsley Coman, Wissam Ben Yedder, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar, Ousmane Dembele