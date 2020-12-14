Eulogies for patriot, media mogul Nda-Isaiah — Daily Times Nigeria

The news of the death of Samuel Ndanusa Isaiah, popularly known as Sam Nda-Isaiah, came as a rude shock to many as he was still bubbling with energy and full of life a few days before his death.

Barely a week before he died, he was at the meeting of the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), where elections into the national executive council of the body were held and Nda Isaiah was elected an ex-officio member of the association.

Nda-Isaiah, who died last Friday night was a pharmacist, political columnist, journalist, entrepreneur as well as chairman and publisher of Leadership newspapers which he founded in 2011. Known as a bridge builder and champion of the Big Ideas, Nda-Isaiah contested for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014 but lost in the contest which produced President Muhammadu Buhari as the candidate of the party.

In his tribute to Nda-Isaiah, Buhari while expressing shock and sadness over his death described him as a friend and ally.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President condoled with the media fraternity and Nda-Isaiah family, friends and associates, saying the country has lost a man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better Nigeria.

“He will be solely missed. This is massive fish gone out of the media ocean, Buhari further said of the Pharmacist, renowned Columnist and one time presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Party (APC)”, Buhari said.

Nda-Isaiah was born in Minna, Niger State on May 1, 1962. He attended UNA Elementary School before moving to the Christ School, Kaduna in 1968 to complete his primary school education.

He attended the Federal Government College, Kaduna, from 1974 to 1978. He later studied Pharmacy at the Obafemi Awolowo University and did his National Youth Service Corp programme at the Ekiti State Hospital in 1984.

Nda-Isaiah fondly called, “Sam” was an alumnus of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

He began his working career as a Pharmacist at the Kano Specialist Hospital before he moved to the General Hospital, Minna. He worked at Pfizer Products Limited from 1985 to 1989.

A passionate newspaperman and pundit, his column, “Last Word” with a footnote “Earshot” was a must read.

He started the column as a special writer and editorial board member of Daily Trust, before he founded Leadership newspapers.

Before Leadership became a full -fledged newspaper, Nda-Isaiah started with Leadership Confidential, a newspaper that was of great value and insight to diplomats, top politicians and business owners.

As a result of his contributions to the media industry, Nda-Isaiah was called to serve as a committee member in the Kano State government to revive The Triumph newspapers wined by the state government.

In 2003, he was in charge of President Muhammadu Buhari campaign Publicity. He was a member of the Asian think tank, the Global Institute for Tomorrow in Hong Kong and in 2019, he was appointed board member of the Baze University, Abuja.

Nda-Isaiah held the chieftaincy title of Kakaki Nupe conferred on him by the current Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.

He was also conferred with a chieftaincy title, Aare Baaroyin of Akure Kingdom by Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Adelusi, Odunudun II.

Following his death last Friday, tributes continue to pour in for NdaIsaiah from all walks of life at home and abroad with many describing him as a man who demonstrated exceptional courage and a great patriot who believed in the unity of one Nigeria.