The French president, Emmanuel Macron has stated that the European Union will decide at the end of the week whether a Brexit deal is going to be possible.

Macron stated this to Boris Johnson, saying that talks should now proceed swiftly to see if an agreement can “respect” EU principles.

However, Mr Johnson said the EU should not be “lured” into thinking there will be a delay to Brexit beyond 31 October. A law requires Johnson to request one if a deal is not agreed by 19 October.

As part of a weekend talking to EU leaders, the prime minister told President Macron over the phone he believes a deal can be achieved, but that the EU must match compromises made by the UK.

BBC reports that on Monday, Mr Johnson’s Europe adviser, David Frost, will hold further discussions with the European Commission, while Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will visit EU capitals.

Arrangements for preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland continue to be a sticking point, with the EU calling for “fundamental changes” to the UK’s latest proposals.