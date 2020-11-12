EU splashes €260m on 14 states in Nigeria to boost clean water, sanitation

By Kingsley Chukwuka

European Union said it has invested 260 million euro to 14 States in Nigeria with the target to reach 10 million people with improved access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, Daily Times gathered.

EU said over 25 Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), have been strengthened to drive the process of improved water and sanitation governance in Plateau State for improved health, equity and inclusion in service delivery.

Speaking at the European Union Water Supply Sanitation Sector Reforms Programme organised for CSOs in Plateau State, the Director of Programmes WaterAid Nigeria, Mr. Adebayo Alao, said the project which is been implemented by WaterAid Nigeria is in collaboration with the Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN), a coalition of CSOs with the mandate to support the development of the WASH sector.

Alao said the journey to improving access to water and sanitation has just began, saying that the project will also be looking at sustenance and consolidation on the gains of the EU-TAC project which is also targeted at accelerating universal access to water and sanitation by 2023.

“We urge the CSOs to continue to advocate for improved WASH access in the State and to promote citizen engagement to deliver on sustainable WASH services”.

Alao also said increased access to sustained water sanitation and hygiene largely depends on empowered communities and organisations participating in sector governance and working in partnership to negotiate and claim their rights to progressively improved WASH services.

Responding to the gesture, the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said the State is working with the project to improve water governance in Plateau.

Lalong who was represented by the permanent secretary Ministry of Water Resources Mr. Pam Ezekiel, said the State has established a monitoring and overseeing network that is checking the implementation of water sanitation and hygiene.

