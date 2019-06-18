EU report underscores Nigeria’s electoral lapses says Peter Obi

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in February 23, Presidential election Mr. Peter Obi has reacted to the trending 2019 electoral report released by the European Union Election observer team describing it as a vindication of critical minds who have raised issues on the outcome of the election.

Obi said in a statement from his media office that the EU report merely captured what many Nigerians knew and have been highlighting noting that Nigerians should lessons from the report and ensure that future elections are conducted in the standard international best practices.

The former Anambra state governor said that the EU report clearly shows that the 2019 election was a clear set back from the 2015 general election conducted by President Goodluck Jonathan which hugely enhanced Nigeria’s Democratic credentials at the global stage.

“I have always maintained that the process through which a person gets into an office is far more fundamental than what the person do thereafter in that office why because of the integrity of the office being occupied,” he said

Obi however, said that the key seven point recommendations contained in the EU report should be taken very serious by Nigerians and ensure that necessary steps are taken for the implementations.

He finally drew the attention of the security agencies to the indictment in the report and charged them to ensure that it guides its professionalism jealously and prevent denting their image before the global community where they had always been outstanding at peacekeeping operations.