EU Envoy advocate seeks youth participation in politics

With less than 127 days to 2019 general election, the European Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS Mr. Ketil Karlsen has called on Nigerian youths to participate fully in politics.

Speaking during a one day interactive section with students of Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola on Thursday, Karlsen the essence of democracy will be defeated if youths participation is lacking.

While calling on the Nigerian youths register and vote in the forth coming general election, the EU ambassador noted that good Democratic process guarantee job creation, good health care, infrastructural development, quality education among others.

On his part, Adamawa state Resident Commissioner, Kassim Gaidam in his good will message revealed that about 60% of the total registered votes for the 2019 general election were the youths.

He therefore charged them not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs in the forth coming election.

The program which was put together by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in conjunction with European Union (EU), European Center for Electoral Support (ECES) and YIAGA AFRICA is aimed at enlightening students on the need for them to make their vote counts.