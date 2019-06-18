EU election observers take report to Senate President

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

In continuation of its consultations with stakeholders in Nigeria’s electoral process, the European Union Election Observer Mission (EU EOM) to Nigeria will today present its final report on the 2019 elections and recommendations to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The EU Mission notified the office of the Senate President in a letter dated June 14, 2019.

The letter signed by Ketil Karlsen reads: “On behalf of the delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States, I write to congratulate you on your election as the President of the Senate of Nigeria.

“I would like to use this opportunity to request a meeting for the European Union Election Observation Mission to the recent general elections.

“The EOM is back in Nigeria for the purpose of presenting the final report and recommendations arising from the general elections. I have the honour of proposing the meeting on Tuesday, 18th June, 2019

“The purpose of the meeting would be to present a copy of the report and recommendations of the EU Observer Mission to you as we work with Nigerian authorities and all stakeholders to begin a conversation on how to continue to improve electoral administration in Nigeria.

“We also look to use the opportunity to begin to engage with your good self and offices on the wider EU support to the National Assembly on a range of issues including but not limited to institutional building.

“We are mindful that our letter has not made provision for alternative timings and dates. This is because the mission has planned many meetings and activities and plans to return to Europe on June 20. We therefore, plead for you indulgence.”