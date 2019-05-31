Etsu Nupe donates land for NSCDC training school

By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

In a bid to support and encourage the effort of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in tackling security challenges as well as contribute to the security architecture of the nation, the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar has donated a land to the corps for the building of a training school in Bida, Niger state.

Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Muhammadu, disclosed this yesterday when he played host to the royal father who was on a courtesy visit to the corps headquarters in Abuja.

The commandant general acknowledged the role and contributions of the royal father to the corps from inception, describing him as one of the pillars behind the successes recorded by the corps.

He commended the monarch for the land donated for the building of training school in Bida, the numerous goodwill extended to the corps divisional office in Bida and the support to the corps personnel.

Muhammadu therefore, assured the royal father of the corps readiness to construct the training institute as soon as possible, noting that all the necessary equipment is on ground.

While noting that aside the corps mandate of protecting critical infrastructure and national assets, regulating, monitoring and licensing of the private guards company and managing of emergency, and disaster occurrences via rescue operations, rehabilitation and mitigation, he said that the corps mandate keeps expanding day by day.

The commandant general stressed that the federal government has charged the corps to intervene on the crises between herders and farmers, providing physical security for the proposed cattle ranches and the agro allied investment in the country, hence the formation of the agro- rangers unit in the corps to tackle insecurity in the area of cattle rustling and banditry.

Also, in the solid mineral sector, he revealed that the activities of illegal miners have been reduced by 30 per cent through the efforts of the corps.

Responding, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar applauded the efforts of the corps in tackling security challenges and contributing immensely to the security architecture of the nation even as he described the corps as a viable and committed organization, adding that the corps which was established at the grassroots few years ago has metamorphosed into an enviable height due to the way the personnel are discharging their duties diligently.

He therefore, called on the federal, state and local governments as well as other stakeholders to come to the aid of the corps by supporting it with logistics and other grants to improve the welfare and condition of service of the personnel for better and efficient service delivery.

Alhaji Abubakar reiterated that criminals are highly equipped with sophisticated and technological equipment, hence there is need for the corps to be equipped and empowered with modern technology to carry out its mandate.

He appeal to the commandant general of the corps and his management team to keep up the good job they are doing and also reassured of continuous support to the corps at all times, stating that his door is always open for consultations and assistance.