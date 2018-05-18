Etiquettes Of Eating And Drinking In Ramadan And Fasting

The prophet (s.a.w.) provided the believers guidance/etiquettes related to eating and drinking in Ramadan and when fasting. Here are some of his sayings and traditions related to these issues.

“The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) used to break his fast with fresh dates before praying; if fresh dates were not available, he would eat (dried) dates; if dried dates were not available, he would have a few sips of water.” [Reported by al-Tirmidhi, 3/79 and others. He said it is a ghareeb hasan hadeeth. Classed as saheeh in al-Irwaa´, no. 922.

At the time of breaking the fast, the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) used to say:

ذَهَبَ الظَّمَأُ وَابْتَلَّتِ الْعُرُوقُ، وَثَبَتَ الأَجْرُ إِنْ شَاءَ اللَّهُ

Thahabadh-dhama’u wabtallatil-‘urooqu, wa thabatal-‘ajru ‘inshaa’Allaah.

The thirst is gone, the veins are moistened and the reward is confirmed, if Allah wills.

Reference: Abu Dawud 2/306

And the prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said:

“The people will remain in good so long as they hasten to break the fast (at it’s appointed time)” [Agreed upon by al-Bukhaaree and Muslim];

Taking suhoor (morning breakfast) is very much recommended by the prophet. The prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said:

“Take the sahoor (pre-dawn meal), for indeed in the sahoor there is blessing” [Reported by al-Bukhaari, Fat’h, 4/139.]

“Suhoor is blessed food, and it involves being different from the people of the Book. A good suhoor for the believer is dates.” [Reported by Abu Dawood, no. 2345; Saheeh al-Targheeb, 1/448.]

During the fasting season, we should also be wary not to overeat and fill stomachs. The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said:

“Man fills no vessel worse than his stomach. It is sufficient for the son of Adam to have a few mouthfuls to give him the strength he needs. If he has to fill his stomach, then let him leave one-third for food, one-third for drink and one-third for air.” (Reported by al-Tirmidhi and Ibn Maajah. Saheeh al-Jaami’, 5674).

The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said to a man who burped in his presence: “Stop your burping, for the people who eat the most in this life will be the most hungry on the Day of Resurrection.” (Reported by al-Haakim. Saheeh al-Jaami’, 1190).

It is also important to perform Niyyah, which is to make intention (in one’s heart). The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said:

“There is no fast for the person who did not intend to fast from the night before.” [Reported by Abu Dawood, no. 2454. A number of the scholars, such as al-Bukhaari, al-Nasaa`i, al-Tirmidhi and others thought it was likely to be mawqoof. See Talkhees al-Habeer, 2/188.]

“The intention may be made at any point during the night, even if it is just a moment before Fajr. Niyyah means the resolution in the heart to do something; speaking it aloud is bid‘ah (a reprehensible innovation), and anyone who knows that tomorrow is one of the days of Ramadan and wants to fast has [due to that knowledge, already] made the intention. [Sheikh Munajjid]