Ethnic, tribal tensions signposts APC’s lack of capacity to govern – PDP Govs

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have carpeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over its inability to contain rising waves of insecurity, ethnic divisiveness and palpable tension across the country.

The governors noted and condemned the alarming drift of Nigeria “which if allowed to continue, will make Nigeria a failed state under the watch of the All Progressives Congress, APC, government”.

Coming out a meeting in Makurdi, Benue State on Friday, the governors under the aegis of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, PDP–GF, categorically stated that the APC lacks the capacity to govern.

In a communique signed by the Forum chairman and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, all the PDP governors except Ben Ayade of Cross River at the meeting reviewed the state of affairs in the country and common developments in their states.

They expressed deep concern and alarm at the deteriorating relations between various groups in Nigeria, deeply worried that indeed, all fault lines and differences of ethnic groups are being stretched to the limit by a government that clearly lacks the capacity to govern.

The communique read in part “the meeting agreed that this has given rise to ethnic and tribal tensions, religious divisions, and various forms of social and political cleavages. The Governors concluded that Nigeria is in dire need of leadership at the Federal level to avert the looming disaster.

“The meeting was similarly alarmed that security of lives and property of Nigerians are no longer guaranteed under the present government as a result of leadership incompetence and mismanagement of the nation’s affairs.

” While noting that Governors have a role to play in the handling of some of the worsening situations, they regret their hands are tied behind their backs as the entire coercive authority in the country is monopolised by the APC federal government.

“Time has come to take advantage of the ongoing Constitution Amendment process to decentralise the security architecture of Nigeria and involve States and Local Governments.

“Consequently, the Governors reaffirmed their conviction that an urgent devolution of powers and restructuring of the country in a way that brings together various groups and tendencies in the country appears to have become imperative and timely now as Nigeria cannot afford another civil war.

“We call on the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission to send a new Revenue Allocation Formular that allocates more resources to States and Local Governments to Mr President for National Assembly’s action. It is a scandal that 21 years after the 1999 Constitution came into being, no new Revenue Formular is in place. Furthermore, the meeting called for a more transparent and accountable running and operation of the NNPC.

“The meeting further condemned the intimidation of sitting Governors by the APC administration using all sorts of weapons like security agencies, unequal access to federal resources, promotion of divisions in the opposition political parties with fake promises and falsehoods.

“We significantly condemn the double standards that are applied by the APC-led federal government to intimidate PDP controlled states. To this end, we call on Mr. President to lift the so called “No flight Zone” and other intimidating tactics, imposed on Zamfara State as similar measures have not been extended to similar states with security challenges like Kaduna, Borno, Katsina, Yobe and others. This is mostly politically motivated to ensure that the Governors move over to APC”.

The governors were distressed that Nigeria is now officially the country with the highest unemployment rate in the world at 33% under the disastrous leadership of APC and the country with the second highest poverty rate in the world.

The meeting received briefings from the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and Chairman PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, and assures Nigerians that help is on the way as the PDP is primed to offer effective leadership once again to Nigeria. .

The meeting commended the Governors of PDP-controlled states for their innovative approaches to governance in many fields especially infrastructure, education, health, women and youth initiatives and the timely delivery of developmental projects, across the country.