Ethiopian Airlines link Lagos, Jo’burg via Libreville, Doula

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria Mrs Firihiewot Mekonnen has announced that starting from the 15th of June 2019 Ethiopian Airlines will start Flights to Johannesburg from Lagos via Lome.

The flights will operate daily from Lagos via Lome. Meanwhile as the African Football Nations Cup is about to begin and Nigeria is also involved in the FIFA female World cup, “Ethiopian Airlines seeks to Wish the players well at the Two events even as the Airlines will always provide Connections to these host countries of France and Egypt”.

This is as Ethiopian Airlines is pleased to have served fans of the globally renowned British football teams Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in their travel to Madrid where the teams played for European Champions League final match.

Ethiopian deployed three chartered flights from London, Liverpool and Manchester carrying the fans to Madrid.

“Ethiopian Airlines is delighted that the supporters of the football teams enjoyed the features of its latest aviation technology aircraft along with the airline’s award-winning customer service and the overall travel experience.”

“Ethiopian Airlines would like to thank the fans for choosing and giving us the opportunity to serve them.”