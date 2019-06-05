Ethiopia to host 70th FIFA Congress

Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia will host the 70th Congress of FIFA in May 2020.

The decision about the venue was part of the highlights of the 69th FIFA Congress in Paris, which witnessed the re-election, by popular acclamation, of Gianni Infantino as the President of FIFA until 2023.

The ninth president in the history of the organization was first elected at an Extraordinary Congress in February 2016 and now starts his first full four-year term of office after running unopposed and being elected by acclamation by FIFA’s 211 member associations.

“In just over three years, this organisation went from being toxic, almost criminal, to being what it should be: an institution that develops football,” said Infantino when addressing the Congress.

“This new FIFA has a mission and a plan for it, which is why the next four years have, in fact, already started: we have laid solid building blocks for the future.”

FIFA’s supreme legislative body approved the Activity Report and financial statements for 2018, as well as the detailed budget for 2020, which includes USD 810 million allocated to investments in football.