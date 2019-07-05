Doosuur Iwambe

Ese Walter, a Nigerian lady who came into spotlight in 2013 after she came out to accuse Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has debunked reports making the rounds on social media that she was raped by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Walter who had earlier stated that she does not want to be dragged into the current scandal in her post warned bloggers and social media users to desist from spreading falsehood about her.

According to her, she has never been raped in her entire life and people need to stop spreading false news.

Some individuals have been alleging that Walter was raped by Fatoyinbo back in 2009. Clearing the air on the misconception, she wrote,

“Ok, it begs to be said. I have never been raped in my life. Do not spread false news for trend. Please.

‘’Apparently, I am a rape apologist. Is like people are just learning that word, listen, I don’t owe you anything, no explanation, no comments, no feelings about nothing.

‘’ I said what I said. I have never been raped in my life. If this statement offends you, drink water. Of it is social media bashing, I have been there. I don’t have to be a victim to speak the truth’’, she wrote.

Walter added that it was time to shut down the many stories that have been flying around.

Walter had in 2013 accused Fatoyinbo of trying to manipulate her into having a sexual affair with him while she was a member of his church.

In the wake of Busola Dakolo’s claim of Fatoyinbo raping her when she was 17, many Nigerians on social media suggested that Ese was also raped by Fatoyinbo.