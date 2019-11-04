By Chioma Joseph

An International Fashion entrepreneur, Sodiq Babatunde Rufai, has been awarded an honorary Doctorate Degree (PhD) in Public Administration, by the prestigious ESCAE-BENIN University, Republic of Benin, a West African country.

Sodiq Babatunde Rufai

Rufai, who is the Founder and CEO of ‘Wear It All Luxury’, a duly registered & incorporated fashion and footwear brand, also runs a charity organisation, Babatunde Rufai Foundation.

According to the university leadership, Rufai is one of the young persons redefining the fashion business in the continent, as well as reaching out to the less privileged.

“The astute entrepreneur is driven by turning impossibilities to possibilities. Babatunde Rufai is, without doubt, one of the top significant and outstanding entrepreneurs in Nigeria. He is a careful and creative thinker with an eye for details.

“He is invaluable in small-group interaction with his peers as his networking abilities are top-notch. As a leader, he has added value and still adding value to his area of focus and has gone beyond his skills to be a humanitarian, who constantly add value and give hope to the hopeless in the society.

“He is not only an excellent personality, but also comfortable with himself as he is engaging, pleasant, and humorous. He is indeed a bundle of talent and innovation, ” The university noted in a statement.

Daily Times gathered that the Babatunde Rufai Foundation aims to help improve people’s incomes and quality of life. The foundation also works with some of Africa’s poorest communities, empowering them with the right skills to be self- sustaining.

Speaking, Rufai appreciated the institution for finding him worthy of such honour, saying same will motivate him to do even better.

Shedding more light on what his foundation does, he said, “ We are basically into giving people a mean of livelihood.

Our livelihood programs, provide communities with access to capital and hands-on business training, empowering them to start small businesses. This is because, with greater incomes, people have more choices and that should put them one step ahead of the daily challenge to put food on their tables.”

