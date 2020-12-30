Ernest Umakhihe assumes duty as Permanent Secretary of Agric Ministry

Mr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe has assumed duty as the new Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Information Officer, Ezeaja Ikemefuna, on Wednesday, December 30.

Umakhihe received the Handing over notes from the sit-in Permanent Secretary and Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Hajia Karima Babaginda.

Speaking at his reception ceremony, the new permanent secretary stressed on the need for team work and cooperation of the Directors, in order to achieve the diversification policy of Mr. President in the Agricultural Sector.

He said, ’ I am here to operate an open door policy, learn from the Directors, add value and coordinate the affairs of the Ministry.

According to the statement, ”Mr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe who was born on the 5th of April, 1964, is a Professional Accountant of high repute, a core Technocrat and an Astute Administrator.

”He has served in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.”

While welcoming the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Karima Babaginda informed that the ministry has the mandate to ensure food security and create employment opportunities for teaming youths of the nation.

She pledged the loyalty and commitment of the Directors and the entire staff of the ministry.