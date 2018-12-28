Erinmo Day 2018: showcasing the cultural strength of a sleepy town

The quiet town of Erinmo-Ijesha in Oriade Local Government of Osun State came alive last Saturday, December 22 as the town noted for its culturally endowed, beyond being the untapped food basket of the country, celebrated her annual Erinmo Day.Amidst pomp, glitz and royal display, the Traditional custodian of the Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Michael Ajayi, Arowatawaya II, the Elerinmo of Erimo-Ijesha alongside his palace chiefs, treated guests to a royal fanfare. Held at St Peters Anglican Primary School playground, Erinmo-Ijesha with the entire indigenes all dressed in a special royal uniform, the gathering was seen as a mark of unity among the people, while the palace chiefs also dressed in a different royal regalia, that showed solidarity and consent to the enviable vision of the Kabieysi, Oba Ajayi. However, the event noted as the largest turnout of traditional rulers that attended, had about 40 royal fathers within the Ijesha North traditional council, including Obas from neighbouring community from Kwara, Ondo, Ekiti and Edo states. The Arole Oodua, Oba Adeyeye Oguwunsi, the Ooni of Ife was ably represented at the festival by two monarchs from his palace.The festival started properly at the palace of Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesha at about 11 am with some cultural rites by the palace chiefs, followed by procession to the event venue. Several indigenes in the other of their recognition performed obeisance dance to greet his Majesty while the most fascinating side show was the royal dance by palace chiefs and visiting monarchs to pay homage to Kabiyesi, Oba Michael Ajayi. Not left out were the Regents (royal blooded females) who came in droves to felicitate with the king. In his welcome address, the Kabiyesi, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi who was overwhelmed by the large turnout of crowd thanked the spectators, and noted that the essence of the celebration is the coming together once a year to give thanks to God for his goodness, mercies and good planting harvest in the land of Erinmo.He also emphasized that the festival affords the indigenes of Erinmo-Ijesha land both at home and in diaspora the opportunity to come together, interact, rejoice and felicitate with one another. He also harped on the unity which has existed within Erinmo land for a long period to continue to reign.Noting that Erinmo possessed the most fertile land within the Oduduwa enclave, he emphasised need for investors especially people with interest in agriculture to come to Erinmo to harness the fertile land and develop the town. Not left out in his speech is the spiritually endowed mountains in Erinmo that have served as spiritual connection to prosperity and wellbeing by both tourists and religious bodies seeking God’s face and favour.Meanwhile, during the ceremony, the Oba used the opportunity to inaugurate two new offices for the smooth running of his palace; ‘The Palace Advisory Council’ and infrastructure rehabilitation board that were mandated to heightened his developmental agenda in the land. The event which attracted some influential sons and daughters of Erinmo land also had some political aspirants who are contesting for both federal and state offices in Oriade constituency come 2019. The dignitaries include the Chairman, Oriade local government, Asiwaju Yinka Fashoye ably represented by Otunba Folarin; Hon Desmond Ojo, Hon. Sijuade; some members of Osun State government officials and Spiritual fathers such as Prophet Olubiyo Abraham Ojo, Baba Orioke Koseun ti, and others.Speaking with the spiritual father, Prophet Abraham Ojo, Baba Ori-Oke Ko Seun Ti, he stated that Erinmo has for long stood out and serves as a place of spiritual tourism for ordinary people seeking the face of God and men of God too, who visit the mountains to strengthen their faith in God’s vineyard. The town may look small but it possess an enviable power that attracts tourists. He noted that the five mountains in Erinmo comprising, Ori-Oke Koseunti, Ori-Oke Otito, Ori-Oke Agbara, Ori-Oke Any and Ori-Oke Maberu were all discovered by Erinmo indigenes and has served humanity spiritually for posterity.