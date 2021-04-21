Ericsson’s automation hub launched in Nigeria

Ericsson has announced plans to establish an automation center in Nigeria to assist operators in providing better customer service.

The automation centre, according to Ericsson, is an open innovation forum inspired by lean startup methodology, in which the organization works together with clients, users, and collaborators to demonstrate and realize the high potential of network automation in network design, provisioning, assurance, and orchestration.

It said in a statement on Monday that this will give service providers the opportunity to govern, manage, and orchestrate hybrid networks holistically and in real time in their environments, allowing them to have a better customer experience.

Lucky La Riccia, Vice President and Head of Digital Services at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said the company’s automation center in Nigeria will concentrate on driving business results for its African partners.

“As Industry 4.0 accelerates in Africa, automation in operations is proven to boost customer experiences, Ericsson continues to support the telecom industry players in setting #AfricaInMotion,” he said.

He went on to say that they will use digital transformation to convert complexities into opportunities while providing customers with a better experience and value.