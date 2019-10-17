Nollywood actress, Erica Nlewedim who has spent the last few months in Met Film School in London, is back to Nigeria and is ready to take the industry.

Erica, who came into the limelight after her participation in the Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria (MBGN) pageantry in 2014 where she won the Most Photogenic award, made the transition from modelling to acting and has not looked back ever since.

Her acting career, officially began in 2015 after she acted in a series Secrets and Scandals where she played a leading role and since then;

she has starred in a good number of television series and films, notable among them are Flatmates, Royal Castle, Being Farouk, Made in Heaven, Hire A Woman etc

Speaking to Erica on her studentship and experience at Met Film, Erica said:

“The school is right in the Ealing studios where parts of big movies like Doctor Strange, Two Faces of January, The Lady Killers, were shot; we got to experience firsthand how the big budget Hollywood and European movies are produced.

“I learned misner method of acting, improvisation, voice and accent training, monologues, casting and audition techniques, we were taught by the BAFTA (British Academy Of Film and Television Arts) award winning director, Jonas Grimes.

“And I ended my stay by producing my first short film “Mercy Mercy” directed by Emmanuel Donaldson.”

Erica is also an ambassador for some tops brands in Nigeria, modelling for brands like Nature’s Gentle Touch, Access Bank, Zaron Cosmetics, Jumia Online Shopping Mall, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Travel Beta etc

Riding into Nollywood on the back of a successful modeling career amd making steps to boost her continued success while making innovative inputs in the entertainment industry, Erica is definitely on her way to the top.