French professional footballer, Eric Daniel Pierre Cantona made everyone present at the UEFA 2019 award in Monaco laugh hard with this speech.

“As flies to wanton boys we are for the gods, they kill us for their sport.

“Soon the science will not only be able to slow down the ageing of the cells, soon the science will fix the cells to the state and so we will become eternal.

“Only accidents, crimes, wars, will still kill us but unfortunately, crimes, wars, will multiply.

“I love football. Thank you.”

Eric played for Auxerre, Martigues, Marseille, Bordeaux, Montpellier, Nîmes and Leeds United before ending his career at Manchester United.

53-year-old Eric who has won four Premier League titles in five years and two League and FA Cup Doubles is now an actor.