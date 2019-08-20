It has been a period of celebration for Yoruba Nollywood actresses who have recorded the birth of their first babies after years of marital bliss. Just recently, Ronke Odusanya took to her Instagram page to announce the birth of her baby whom she named, Oluwa Modupe.

She wrote “My joy knows no limit… It’s boundless … Appreciation to God for the process and seeing me through it all … Birthing a new being is a whole new level and experience for me … my love we welcome our child.”

The beautiful actress, popularly known as Flakky Ididowo is a Nigerian-born Yoruba film actress, film producer and stage performer. She was named “Flakky Idi Dowo” after her role in Fathia Balogun’s movie as “Folake” in 2006.

Ronke featured in Oga Bello’s “Kerikeri”. She made her Nollywood debut feature in 2001 Yoruba film, “Baba Ologba”.

She has featured in several Nigerian films, including, Jenifa which she played the role of Becky, Twisted, and A Girl’s Note among others. She was nominated for Best Actress in Leading Role (Yoruba) at the 2017 Best of Nollywood Awards for her role in the film, Ailatunse.

Secondly, is the birth of Toyin Abraham’s child, another beautiful Yoruba actress who was formerly married to Nigerian actor, Adeniyi Johnson, between 2013 and 2015.

The beautiful actress who had initially left her over three million fans on Instagram shocked days ago by deleting all of her posts on the platform and the uploads of her pictures with her new husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, who is also an actor in the industry.

The news of the arrival of her baby was announced on Iyabo Ojo’s Instagram page on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She went on to announce that she is the grand godmother to the new baby.

The Auchi born actress started her acting career in 2003 and had since then produced and directed many movies.

Finally on the list, but not the least is Funke Akindele, who welcomed her twins on late last year.

In reaction, Funke akindele’s husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello also known as JJC skills, took to his Instagram page on Friday, January 11, 2019, where he posted a photo of their adorable as he took them on a walk. He went on to caption the photo with a prayer for fans.

“Isaiah 61:7 Instead of your shame you will have a double portion, And instead of humiliation they will shout for joy over their portion Therefore they will possess a double portion in their land, Everlasting joy will be theirs” he wrote.