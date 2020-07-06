*As investors lose N20bn on last trading day

The equities market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) depreciated by 1.99 per cent to close the week at 24,336.12 and N12.695 trillion respectively

Also, the market capitalisation of listed equities on the NSE declined by N20 billion or 0.16 per cent as it closed trading on last trading of the week (Friday) at N12.695 trillion from N12.715 trillion, it opened the day trading activities with.

Consequently, a total of 13 equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 18 in the previous week while 59 depreciated in price, higher than 43 in the previous week, while 91 equities remained unchanged, lower than 102 equities recorded in the previous week.

A total turnover of 961.833 million shares worth N9.181 billion in 20,058 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 739.375 million shares valued at N8.563 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,248 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 618.714 million shares valued at N4.338 billion traded in 9,669 deals; thus contributing 64.33 per cent and 47.25 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 91.119 million shares worth N2.227 billion in `shares worth N62.779 million in 556 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 275.099 million shares worth N2.818 billion in 3,497 deals, contributing 28.60 per cent and 30.69 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 358,114 units of ETP valued at N1.912 billion were traded this week in 25 deals, compared with a total of 199,011 units valued at N1.525 billion transacted last week in 13 deals.

A total of 4,590 units of Bonds valued at N5.515 million were traded this week in 14 deals compared with a total of 9,284 units valued at N10.180 million transacted last week in 8 deals.

A total volume of 6,200,000 units of LAPO MFB SPV Plc’s N6.2billion 13.00 per cent Fixed Rate Series 2 Senior Unsecured Bonds Due 2025 Under the N20billion Debt Issuance Programme were admitted to trade at The Exchange on Monday 29th June, 2020.

Meanwhile,the All-Share Index on Friday lost 38.28 points or 0.16 per cent to close at 24,336.12 compared with 24,374.40 recorded on Thursday.

The volume of shares traded on The Exchange on the day dropped by 19.88 per cent, just as the market indices declined further.

Specifically, investors traded 144.31 million shares worth N1.52 billion achieved in 3,993 deals.

This was in contrast with 180.12 million shares valued at N1.85 billion exchanged in 3,889 deals on Thursday.

An analysis of the activity chart shows that Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock, exchanging 29.15 million shares worth N606.96 million.

Zenith Bank came second with an account of 27.23 million shares valued at N416.77 million, while Transcorp traded 8.88 million shares worth N5.50 million.

FBN Holdings accounted for 8.29 million shares valued at N41.96 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 7.25 shares worth N12.27 million.

Nigerian Breweries topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N2.05 to close at N34.05 per share.

Julius Berger trailed with a loss of N1.50 to close at N18.35; UACN dipped 80k to close at N7.20 per share.

Redstar Express was down by 33k to close at N2.97, while NASCON lost 20k to close at N10 per share.

Wizkid ‘Made in Lagos’ album picks July 16 release date

Conversely, Zenith Bank recorded the highest price gain to lead the gainers’ table, gaining 45k to close at N15.25 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank followed with 10k to close at N20.80, while Ikeja Hotel garnered 9k to close at N1.02 per share.

FCMB Group improved by 4k to close at N1.80, while Wema Bank gained 3k to close at 55k per share.