The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) both appreciated by 1.87 per cent to close the week at 23,021.01 and N11.997 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Meri Growth, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Industrial Goods, which depreciated by 0.88 per cent, 1.42 per cent and 0.47 per cent respectively while the NSE ASeM index closed flat

Twenty-eight (28) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than twenty-five (25) equities in the previous week. Twenty (20) equities depreciated in price, lower than thirty-three (33) equities in the previous week, while One hundred and fifteen (115) equities remained unchanged, higher than one hundred and five (105) equities recorded in the preceding week.

The market opened for four trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday 1st May 2020 a Public Holiday to commemorate the 2020 Workers Day Celebration.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.012 billion shares worth N9.892 billion in 17,023 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.195 billion shares valued at N13.979 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,591 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 809.957 million shares valued at N5.666 billion traded in 9,533 deals; thus contributing 80.06 per cent and 57.28 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Industrial Goods industry followed with 47.884 million shares worth N1.681 billion in 1,920 deals. The third place was the Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 46.627 million shares worth N86.349 million in 550 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, FBN Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Access Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 414.588 million shares worth N2.290 billion in 3,189 deals, contributing 40.98 per cent and 23.15 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 200,104 units valued at N2.264 million were traded this week in 12 deals, compared with a total of 313,523 valued at N3.919 million transacted last week in 11 deals

A total of 4,195 units valued at N4.890 million were traded this week in 4 deals compared with a total of 4,243 valued at N4.471 million transacted last week in 5 deals.