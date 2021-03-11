Equities market soars by N128bn amid NSE demutualisation approval

The equities market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday overcame its negative posture growing by N128 billion following bargain buying in Dangote Cement and Nestle as well as news of the approval of demutualization.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on Wednesday approved the demutualization of the NSE.

However, the market capitalization rose by N128 billion or 0.63 percent to close at N20.369 trillion against N20.241 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 244.40 basis points or 0.63 percent to close at 38,931.25 basis points from 38,686.85 basis points achieved on Tuesday.

Consequently, the month-to-date and year-to-date losses moderated to 2.2 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

Analyzing by sectors, the Industrial Goods (+1.7 percent), Consumer Goods (+0.4 percent), and Insurance (+0. percent) indices recorded gains while the Banking (-0.4 percent) index declined. The Oil & Gas index closed flat.

The market gain was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalized stocks amongst which are; Nestle, Dangote Cement, Nigerian Breweries, May & Baker, and Africa Prudential.

The market recorded 23 gainers and 23 losers. Morison Industries led the gainers’ chart in percentage terms, gaining 9.72 percent to close at 79k per share.

Champion Breweries followed with 8.91 percent to close at N2.20, while Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals rose by 8.85 percent to close at N2.09 per share.

Mutual Benefits Assurance rose by 7.69 percent to close at 42k, while Nigerian Aviation Handling Company appreciated by 6.64 percent to close at N2.25 per share.

On the other hand, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance drove the losers’ chart in percentage terms by 10 percent to close at 27k per share. Eterna followed with a loss of 9.94 percent to close at N4.62, while Conoil dropped 9.79 percent to close at N17.05 per share.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills lost 9.65 percent to close at N5.15, while Livestock Feeds shed 9.57 percent to close at N1.70 per share. Meanwhile, the total volume traded declined by 34.1 percent to 368.22 million shares worth N4.91 billion traded in 4,437 deals.

This was in contrast with 489.98 million shares valued at N6.65 billion exchanged in 4,616 deals on Tuesday. Transactions in the shares of United Bank for Africa topped the activity chart with 74.84 million shares worth N523.36 million.

FBN Holdings came second with 65.36 million shares valued at N467.82 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank traded 34.34 million shares worth N1.06 billion.

Sovereign Trust Insurance traded 34.22 million shares valued at N9.85 million, while Japaul Gold & Ventures transacted 15.53 million shares worth N7.15 million.