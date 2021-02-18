Equip every Nigerian with an AK 47 & see if they will still run - Fani Kayode to Defence Minister — Daily Times Nigeria

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has replied to a statement by Defence Minister Bashir Magashi urging Nigerians to protect themselves against bandits.

A retired general, Magashi, urged Nigerians not to be cowards, but to protect against bandits.

Defence Minister Bashir Magashi in his statement stated “In our older days we stand to fight any aggression.”

“I don’t know why people are running away from minor things like that.

“They should stand let these people know that the villagers have the competency to defend themselves.

In a reaction to this, the Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode in a tweet requested that every Nigerian should be equipped with an AK 47 & see if they will still run.

While further stating that it was the duty and responsibility of the Defence Minister to protect Nigerians.