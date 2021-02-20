EPL: Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has received his first Premier League red card

After blocking a potential goal with his hand against Burnley, West Bromwich Albion defender Semi Ajayi got his first Premier League red card.

The Baggies were reduced to 10 men after the Super Eagles centre-back was given his marching orders in the first-half

The VAR judged Ajayi to have blocked Matej Vydra’s possible goal-scoring opportunity by using his hand in the 34th minute.

Read Also: Ogenyi Onazi signs for Lithuanian champions Zalgiris

Referee Mike Dean initially waved play on, but a protest by the Burnley players prompted the English official to visit the pitchside video review that eventually found the 27-year-old guilty of a foul.

Ajayi was sent off for the second time in his professional career on Saturday’s red card – the first was in an FA Cup game against West Ham United in January 2020 when he got two yellow cards.

In this campaign, the 27-year-old has been a main fixture in West Brom’s defense with 24 league appearances and he also has two goals to his credit.



Ajayi is now set to serve a two-game straight red card suspension and next Saturday he will miss the Baggies ride to Brighton & Hove Albion and their visit to Goodison Park to face Everton on March 4.