EPL: Liverpool battle from behind to beat Aston Villa as Dallas double stuns Man City at home

Liverpool wins at Anfield in the Premier League for the first time since mid-December with a 2-1 win over Villa.

Watkins put Villa ahead when his shot bounced under Alisson, and Liverpool had a goal disallowed minutes later for a tight offside. Salah equalised with a tap-in after the break before Trezeguet rattled the post at the other end.

In added time, Alexander-Arnold latched onto Cash’s clearance and curled his effort into the far bottom corner to earn the three points.

Liverpool move into fourth place with that win, above West Ham and Chelsea, who are still yet to play this weekend. Now they look to their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Madrid on Wednesday.

As for Villa, they stay in 10th after Leeds United’s win earlier and they face another tough test in Manchester City next time out.

Meanwhile, Leeds remarkably run out 2-1 winners at the Etihad Stadium to make it three consecutive Premier League wins for the first time in 18 years. Dallas’ first-half goal had given the visitors the lead before Cooper’s dismissal overshadowed their first-half performance.

Torres then responded for City in the second half with a right-footed equalizer. With the hosts pressing on for a winner, Dallas grabbed a second goal in the 91st minute to secure a memorable three points for Bielsa’s men on the road.

The Whites climb up to ninth in the league and they next host Liverpool at Elland Road. Guardiola’s side are in Champions League action against Borussia Dortmund in midweek before an FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea. The hosts, who sit top of the league, then travel to Aston Villa for their next Premier League game.